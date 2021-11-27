Ian Chappell Slams Cricket Australia For Appointing Smith As Vice-Captain

Australian cricketing legend Ian Chappell has slammed Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to appoint Steve Smith as vice-captain of the team ahead of the five-Test Ashes series beginning at the Gabba on December 8, saying, "If I'd have cheated as an Australian captain, they (CA) would have taken the job away from me and made sure I didn't continue to play as a player."

Chappell's comments have put the spotlight back on the ball-tampering episode that took place during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town in 2018.

The-then Australian skipper Smith, his deputy David Warner and team-mate Cameron Bancroft were banned for different periods following the scandal, which came to be known as "Sandpaper-gate".