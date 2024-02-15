‘I Want a New Team to Win,’ Says Harbhajan When Asked to Pick IPL 2024 Winner

Harbhajan Singh wants to see a new winner in IPL this time
photo: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram
ILT20 2024 will be concluding on Saturday, 17 March with the final taking place in Dubai. MI Emirates have already qualified for the title clash after they beat Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday. The decision of the second finalist will be made on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where the defending champions and Dubai Capitals will meet in the second Qualifier.
On the sidelines of a game, The Quint caught up with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who has taken over the commentating role for the league.
Here are the excerpts from his conversation with The Quint, as he spoke about his experience at ILT20, the upcoming IPL season and much more
You have commentated at the IPL, and now you’re here at the ILT20. They're different tournaments, but also so similar. What have been the key highlight of this tournament for you?
The stadium is the main highlight here and other than that, cricket is cricket, what we see in IPL or any other tournament, it's happening here also. It's actually a bit more competitive and commentator will only talk about what he see happening in front of him. It was good and I enjoyed it.
The focus will shift to IPL after this competition. Who do you think has the best shot at winning the title this year?
It's difficult to predict the winner for IPL, but obviously, you know you always want to see a new champion coming up. I want to see a new team win. Many a time, the title is won by CSK or MI, even though they have probably the best teams, but I want a new team to win.
You’ve seen the meteoric rise of Jasprit Bumrah from close quarters, at Mumbai Indians. He also played in your last-ever match for India. He is now the first-ever Indian pacer to top ICC’s Test bowlers’ rankings. In your opinion, is he the best red-ball bowler India has ever produced?
In the present scenario, he is by far the best because the conditions don't affect him. Whatever the condition is he is always in form, whether it is a new ball or an old one, he is always there and he has done it many times, so I think in the present scenario, he is definitely one of the best.
You have witnessed the transition of Indian cricket, from the Dada era, to Dhoni and Kohli. Now that both Rohit & Kohli are in their thirties, which players from the younger generation do you think have the ability to lead the national team?
Shubman Gill
India’s five-match series against England is tied at 1-1. With many key players missing, who do you think holds the key to India’s series triumph?
Jasprit Bumrah along with Shubman Gill and Jaiswal, these 3 players, they hold the key for India to win this series.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)