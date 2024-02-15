In Photos: Emotional Moments in Rajkot as Sarfaraz & Jurel Handed Test Debuts

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Emotional Moments in Rajkot as Sarfaraz & Jurel Handed Test Debuts

In pictures: Emotional moments in Rajkot as Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel make their Test debuts
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Sarfaraz Khan of India hugs his wife after receiving his debut Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 15 February 2024

(Photo: BCCI)

Sarfaraz Khan of India receiving his Test cap from Anil Kumble during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Dhruv Jurel of India receives his Indian test cap from Dinesh Kartik during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Sarfaraz Khan and his father share a hug after he received his debut  Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Sarfaraz Khan's father has a moment as his son receives his debut  Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel with his debut Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Rohit Sharma of India congratulates Sarfaraz Khan’s family on his Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Dhruv Jurel with his debut Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on 15 February 2024

Sarfaraz Khan with his debut Test cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on 15 February 2024

