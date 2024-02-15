India vs England 3rd Test: Rohit Elects to Bat, Sarfaraz and Jurel Make Debuts

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against England, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

“Good pitch, better than the last two ones we played in. We know Rajkot is supposed to be a good pitch, will behave differently as the game goes on. Good toss to win. We played well as a group. Guys stood up when they had to last game.”

“The next three games will be as exciting as the first two. You can't keep the bigger picture in mind. We'll have to keep focus on what we can do here and come out on top,” said captain Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.