How India's Under-19 World Cup Champions Were Scouted

Let us get the numbers out of the way first.

India have reached the final of each of the last four editions of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, from 2016 to 2022, winning in 2018 and 2022. India have met four different teams in the four finals, which further indicates how dominant they have been.

In fact, India's defeats in the finals of 2016 and 2020 are the only two matches they have lost across four editions. They have won 22 matches over this period, which gives them a win-loss ratio of 11. No other team has come anywhere close.