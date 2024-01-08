South Africa Keeper Heinrich Klaasen Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

South Africa wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen announced on Monday that he will be retiring from Test cricket. Klassen steps away from the format after featuring in four Tests for South Africa between 2019 and 2023.

He is the second South Africa player to retire from Test cricket this year, after Dean Elgar ended his career in the longer format after the New Year's Test against India at Cape Town last week. Klassen made his Test debut in India and went on to represent the country in Australia and twice played against the West Indies last summer, amassing 104 runs.