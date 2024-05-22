Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson Partnership Helps USA Stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Chasing a target of 154, the United States of America lost half of their team with just 94 runs as Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2-41 in four overs. He along with Shoriful Islam (1-21) and Rishad Hossain (1-16) caused the damage to the USA innings.

Opener Steve Taylor contributed 28 runs off 29 balls, hitting one four and one six but skipper Monank Patel was out for 12 runs. Andries Gous struck an 18-ball 23 runs to prop up the innings before they lost a couple of close wickets with Aaron Jones (4) and Nitish Kumar (10) departing in quick succession.