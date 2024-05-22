T20 World Cup: New York To Host India’s Only Warm-up Match Against Ban on 1 June

Early access to tickets will be made available to Nassau County residents, existing World Cup ticketholders, and fans who have registered for access to the pre-sale on Wednesday at 10:00 am EST. A full public release of remaining tickets will be available on Thursday at 10:00 am EST. For the general public, tickets will be available at tickets.t20worldcup.com and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 23 May.

ICC