T20 WC 2024: USA Name Squad, Corey Anderson Picked but No Place for Unmukt Chand

Hosts United States of America (USA) on Friday named former New Zealand all-rounder and 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup finalist Corey Anderson in their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, set to start on 1 June. Anderson, who played 13 Tests and 48 ODIs for New Zealand, moved to the USA after 2020 and became eligible to play for them only in 2023.

Led by 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel, USA's squad features some familiar names alongside performers from the recent T20I series against Canada, which they won 4-0. However, former Indian U19 captain, Unmukt Chand could not make it to the 15.