Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead India T20 & ODI Team on Sri Lanka Tour

Earlier on Wednesday, Mithali announced her retirement from international cricket, following which, Harmanpreet, India's T20I captain, has taken over the reins in ODIs. Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy.



A big name missing from the list is veteran fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami, while Sneh Rana, who featured in this year's World Cup, is also missing from both the squads.



Middle order batter Harleen Deol, who's played just the one ODI, has been called up in the 50 over squad while Jemimah Rodrigues returned to India's T20I squad. This will be Jemimah' first international since the T20I series against Australia in October 2021.



Also returning to the T20I mix is Radha Yadav, who last played in July 2021. On the other hand, opening batter S Meghana recently scored 73 for the Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge and has been rewarded with a place. Bowling all-rounder Simran Bahadur, who featured in India's tour of New Zealand just before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022, has been added to both the squads.