Hardik Pandya Eyes Bowling at Full Tilt in T20 World Cup

"Even after my surgery, I didn't drop my pace. I was not able to drop my control. My bowling is related to my fitness. The fitter I get, the better it comes out. As a fast-bowling all-rounder, I tend to get injuries. It is bound to happen and I am okay with it."

Pandya had, in the past, expressed willingness to play only as a batsman in the Test side. But skipper Virat Kohli has said that Pandya can make it to the India Test team only as an all-rounder.

Kohli, however, hasn't been averse to playing him only as a batsman in the limited-overs team.

"For India, I have realised that my bowling brings a lot of difference because the balance changes," said Pandya, who did not bowl even a single over for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the suspended IPL 2021.

"I have to make sure I am fit to be able to bowl and if I bowl, that brings balance to the side.