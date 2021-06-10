English Cricket Racism Row: Educate & Learn – Need of the Hour

An 18-year old Robinson’s tweets are distasteful in nature without doubt but much like society and narratives around stereotypes have changed over the years, the cricketer too seemingly has taken that route.

Coming down harsh on Robinson sends the message that non-inclusive behaviour is not going to be tolerated in the sport, a much-needed one, but as important is sign of being able to forgive; if the perpetrator has, in fact, managed course correction.

“If he has done something like that nine years ago, and since then he has learnt and he has done nothing like that and he has changed his ways in recent years, then I don’t think you should come down too hard on him. You don’t allow him to continue playing, like on Thursday, while an investigation is going on at the same time, because if you find out things that are horrible coming out in that investigation. But do it quickly, let’s get it over with quickly,” Michael Holding, who’s speech in the Black Lives Matter debate won a BAFTA, said on Sky Sports.