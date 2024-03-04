Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Robin Minz Meets With Accident in Ranchi

Minz had recently come home after playing for Jharkhand in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka, where he hit a brilliant 137, but it wasn’t enough as the opposition took a first-innings lead. It is yet to be known if there’s a delay in him joining the Titans’ pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024.

Minz hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district, while Francis, his father, is a retired army personnel, now works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Minz is coached by Chanchal Bhattacharya, MS Dhoni's one-time coach, Asif Haque and SP Gautam at Sonnet Cricket Club in Ranchi.

Recently, India batter Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans’ skipper, and other national team members met Francis at the airport after the hosts’ registered a five-wicket win over England in the fourth Test.