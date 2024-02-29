Shubman Gill ‘Honoured’ to Meet Robin Minz’s Father in Ranchi, Shares Pictures

Shubman Gill got the chance to meet the father of Gujarat Titans' new recruit Robin Minz at the Ranchi Airport. Gill was departing Ranchi, after the fourth Test between India and England concluded, when he met Minz's father, Francis, who is a retired army man and currently working as a security official at the Birsa Munda Airport.

Gill, who will be captaining Titans this year after the departure of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians, in an all-cash deal, took to social media to inform about the special meeting.