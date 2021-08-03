Golden Memories: 50 Years Ago, Ajit Wadekar's India Made History in England

While South Africa was banned from international cricket due to apartheid policies, England were considered to be the best side in the world at the time, at the end of the Manchester Test, 26 Tests without a defeat.



England's top pacer, John Snow, who had missed the second Test, was back and sent jitters in the Indian camp by first terrorising Sunil Gavaskar with a bouncer and then bowling him in the first innings of the third Test.



Dilip Sardesai (54) and captain Ajit Wadekar (48) added 93 for the third wicket while Eknath Solkar (44) and Farokh Engineer (59) added 97 for the sixth wicket. But India still fell 71 runs short of England's first innings score of 355.



It was then Venkat ran through England and help set a 173-run target for India.



After Gavaskar was scalped by Snow again, Wadekar (45), Sardesai (40), Viswanath (33) and Engineer (28 not out) saw India through to the tricky total on the final day.



India needed 97 on the last day and had eight wickets in hand. They lost Wadekar early without the addition of any run but the others rose to the occasion, overcoming relentless 74 overs from off-spinner Ray Illingworth and left-arm spinner Derek Underwood.



The victory ended England's 26-Test unbeaten streak and was India's first series win in England where they had travelled on six previous occasions.