India in England: Mayank Agarwal Suffers Concussion, Out of First Test

Team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who spoke to the media on Monday, did not mention the playing XI or who would open but ruled out the possibility of No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara being pushed up the batting order.



"Pujara is our No. 3 batsman. We are again finalising our combination. So it has not yet been finalised. Pujara has been really solid as No. 3 batsman so he will continue to bat at No. 3 but for the opening pair, captain, coach and team management will have to decide," added Rahane who also confirmed that he is fit to play the first Test.



Rahane had mild swelling around his left upper hamstring and could not feature in the warm-up match against County Select XI in Durham last month.



"I had a small niggle but I am fully fit now. And whatever physios and trainers asked me to do, I completed all those stuff in practice sessions. I am looking forward to the Tests. I am completely prepared. Preparation has been really good so far for me. Even I didn't play the three-day game; I was practicing on the side. We had a good couple of practice sessions. Yes, we are completely ready and fit," said Rahane further.

