U-19 CWC: India Trump Defending Champs Bangladesh, Play Australia in Semifinal

In a repeat of the 2020 final, India bowled first and dismissed the Tigers cheaply before their batters chased down the modest target for the loss of five wickets with more than 19 overs to spare. India have an amazingly strong record in ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup quarterfinals, with this their seventh win in nine matches.

India batted first in each of their Group B matches but this time their bowlers had the opportunity to set the tone after the four-time champions won the toss.

Electing to bowl proved decisive and Ravi Kumar ripped through the top order. The 18-year-old had taken just one wicket in the tournament but finished with figures of 3/14 from seven overs in the quarterfinals, as he dismissed the top three Bangladesh batters to leave the defending champions on 14/3.

Bangladesh struggled to get a foothold in the match and slipped to 56/7, before Meherob Hasan came in and slammed six boundaries in a crucial 30. However, just two other Bangladesh batters reached double figures and they were eventually all out for 111.