Fourth India-Australia Test To Be Played in Brisbane, Confirms CA

The fourth and final Test of the ongoing series between Australia and India will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15 to 19, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

Over the last two week, there had been doubts over the final Test after reports emerging about Team India expressing their reluctance to travel to Brisbane due to harsher bio-security protocols.

However, CA interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday confirmed that the Indian team has agreed to travel to Brisbane.