Smith in a Soup Again, Caught On Camera Scuffing Out Pant’s Guard

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has ignited a new controversy after being caught by the stump camera, scuffing out Rishabh Pant’s guard during a drinks break on Day 5 of the SCG Test.

India started the day needing 309 runs to win the match but lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane on the second over. Rishabh Pant then walked into bat and was a solid presence at the crease, having added over 140 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara for the third wicket.

With the partnership going strong and Australia failing to make inroads, the Steve Smith’s incident was heavily criticised my many for the lack of sportsmanship showed by the Aussie.