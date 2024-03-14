Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ex-Sri Lankan Captain Lahiru Thirimanne Hospitalized After Car Accident: Report

Ex-Sri Lankan Captain Lahiru Thirimanne Hospitalized After Car Accident: Report

As per a report, former Sri Lankan skipper Lahiru Thirimanne has met with a car accident and is hospitalised.
IANS
Cricket
Published:

Former Sri Lankan skipper Lahiru Thirimanne has met with an accident.

(Photo: AP)
Former captain of Sri Lanka, Lahiru Thirimanne was hospitalized on Thursday morning following a catastrophic head-on collision involving the car he was traveling in close to the country's north-central city of Anuradhapura, says a report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the exact nature of Thirimanne's injury is not understood yet, but he is presently in stable condition at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

“At least one other passenger from the car Thirimanne was in, is also receiving care at the same hospital. Thirimanne is understood to have been on pilgrimage when the accident occurred. Essentially the car had crashed into a lorry traveling in the opposite direction,” quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Thirimanne played 26 T20Is, 127 ODIs, and 44 Test matches after making his debut on the international scene in 2010. He participated in three T20 World Cups, one of which saw Sri Lanka win in 2014, and two ODI World Cups. He captained Sri Lanka in five one-day matches as well. His final outing abroad took place in March 2022. After 13 years of play, he announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2023.

