1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma Passes Away

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, a member of the Kapil Dev-led World Cup-winning team in 1983, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 66 years old.

Sharma suffered a heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.

He donned the India cap in 37 ODIs and 42 Tests and was a crucial part of the middle-order from 1979-83.

He also served as a national selector for a couple of years and was reappointed to the panel in 2008. While he was part of the World Cup winning team in 1983, he was also a selector when India won the 2011 World Cup on home soil.