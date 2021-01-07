Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Discharged from Hospital 

“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, had said on Wednesday according to ANI.

Dr Rupali Basu had also said that Sourav Ganguly’s vital health parameters are normal. “Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks,” Dr Rupali Basu added.

Dr Shetty, who flew down to the city on Tuesday to check on him, said the 48-year-old is an "asset" to the nation, and the heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health.

The cardiac surgeon, following a meeting with the team of 13 doctors at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, also said that Ganguly can return to normal, as "his heart is as strong as it used to be when he was 20 years old".