Former England Cricketer Raman Subba Row Dies at the Age of 92

Former England opener and ICC match referee Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92. Subba Row, who averaged 46.85 and scored three hundreds in his 13 Test matches for England between 1958 and 1961, quit the game at the age of 29 following his final international match. After that he became the chairman of Surrey and helped form the Test and County Cricket Board (TCCB), which was the precursor of the ECB, he stayed involved in cricket and moved on to start a public relations company.

"We are extremely saddened to hear of Raman's passing," Richard Thompson, ECB chair, said. "He was a great cricket man and his remarkable cricket career saw success both on and off the field - as a player, official, administrator and Chair of both Surrey and the Test and County Cricket Board. Our sport owes him an enormous debt of gratitude, and on behalf of the ECB, we would like to send our sincere condolences to Raman's friends and family at this sad time."

Prior to his death, he was England's oldest living men's Test cricketer.