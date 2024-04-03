All-Rounder Ben Stokes Opts Out of England's ICC T20 World Cup Defence

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies and USA, saying "he does not wish to be considered for selection" in his side's title defence in June.

Stokes primary focus is to get fully fit to bowl not only for the summer of Test cricket, which includes two three-match Test series’ against West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively, but for all cricket in the future.