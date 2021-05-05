Former Australia Spinner Stuart MacGill Kidnapped, 4 Arrested

"I know it was only an hour that he was held but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure," NSW Police superintendent Anthony Holton told reporters.

A police strike force and riot officers arrested four men aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Former spin bowler MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia and took 208 wickets between February 1998 and June 2008.