For Too Long Virat Has Gotten Away With Unacceptable Behaviour: Daryll Cullinan

On-field umpire Marius Erasmus had earlier given Elgar out but the ball-tracking technology showed that the ball had missed the stumps, and the decision was overturned on review.



The 54-year-old Cullinan, who played 70 Tests and almost double the number of ODIs, said on espncricinfo's Match Day that such behaviour from Kohli was "unacceptable on a cricket field" but he being Virat Kohli, he "has got away with such behaviour".



"I love Virat Kohli, I love his cricket, I love the way he plays. But there has to be a line drawn somewhere to say 'hang on, you must be severely punished'. If anything, it was a mistake. I just cannot believe that they could think along those sorts of lines. For too long, Virat has got away with behaviour which is unacceptable on a cricket field. But he's Kohli and I don't like it, quite frankly," said Cullinan.



"This is the typical Virat's untouchable; he behaves the way he wants to behave. The rest of the cricket world just bows down to Virat. The powerhouse is India. I hate to say this but it's been going on for years. It's just the big suck up towards India and anybody who plays for India. They are untouchable, so everyone will laugh it off," he told espncricinfo.



Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said, "What followed after (Elgar getting a DRS reprieve)… that was pretty serious for me because there was an insinuation from the Indian camp that the host broadcasters were up to some mischief to make sure they were putting their home team at an advantage. That is a very serious kind of insinuation. I have a problem with that."