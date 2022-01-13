Virat Kohli's Not Pleased; Vents Out Anger at Stump Mic in Cape Town

Shortly before Elgar was dismissed, he survived a LBW appeal against R Ashwin as the SA captain took the review and saw the decision overturned. That resulted in a lot of chatter from the Indian camp, led by Kohli, who made his frustration known shortly after.

“Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time,” Kohli said speaking to the stump mic.

“Whole country playing against eleven guys,” KL Rahul chipped in too.

After the fall of Markram’s wicket, the Indian team had turned up the volume around the South African batters in a bid to unsettle them.