Fault in Our SKY: Performative Vain, Form’s a Pain, the State of India’s Captain

In an age-old folklore of shifting blame, it is said that a man charged with murder once proclaimed his innocence by insisting, “I didn’t kill him. My gun did.” A spin-off version features a dog owner attempting to absolve himself after his pet bit someone, by saying “But I didn’t bite him. My dog did.”
These incidents, in all probability, never happened. But for a laugh, what is the concern if it gets regurgitated every now and then?
There is, however, significant concern, if a similar blame-dodging attempt comes from the captain of the Indian men’s T20I cricket team.
Since the dawn of sport, form has been regarded as an athlete’s primary currency. In football, a striker is deemed out of form if he stops scoring. In cricket, a bowler is out of form if wickets dry up. By the same logic, a batter without runs is, quite simply, out of form.
Sunday offered another visual reinforcement to the contrary. He scored 12 off 11 in the third T20I against South Africa. Following the match, he claimed:
It was the 21st consecutive inning where Yadav did not add to his T20I half-century tally of 14, and the sixth consecutive inning where he was dismissed under 25.
Chasing a target of merely 118 runs, and with the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill accumulating 60 runs, Yadav had the ideal opportunity to get runs under his belt without inviting any pressure. Instead, he promoted Tilak Varma, in a move that received criticism from former players, including Mohammad Kaif.
That India went on to win comfortably served as little more than an opaque papering over of cracks. Much like the Asia Cup, where Yadav will be remembered more for his relentless invocation of braggadocio and performative rhetoric than for his contributions with the bat. India’s triumph owed largely to the yawning gulf in quality between the defending world champions and their subcontinental rivals. Beyond the title won and the trophy never presented, Yadav’s tally of 72 runs across seven matches ranked below that of Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Least T20I runs scored since November 2024 (batting position 3-4, minimum 15 matches):
Anjar Tadarus (Indonesia) — 91 runs in 15 matches
Suryakumar Yadav — 239 runs in 23 matches
Hammad Mirza — 240 runs in 16 matches
Rohit Paudel (Nepal) — 306 runs in 15 matches
Nizakat Khan (Hong Kong) — 333 runs in 21 matches
Lowest T20I average since November 2024 (batting position 3-4, minimum 15 matches):
Anjar Tadarus — 8.27
Suryakumar Yadav — 13.27
Hammad Mirza — 15.00
Ramon Sealy (Cayman Islands) — 18.21
Daniel Gumyusenge (Rwanda) — 18.26
Least T20I runs by a captain since November 2024 (minimum 10 matches):
Austin Lazarus (Thailand) — 128 runs in 10 matches
Nicholas Kirton (Canada) — 163 runs in 10 matches
Suryakumar Yadav — 239 runs in 23 matches
Vasu Saini (Romania) — 254 runs in 11 matches
Ahmer Bin (Bahrain) — 257 runs in 14 matches
Least T20I Runs Scored by an Indian Captain in Multi-Nation Tournaments:
Suryakumar Yadav — 72 runs (2025 Asia Cup)
MS Dhoni — 85 runs (2010 T20 World Cup)
MS Dhoni — 86 (2009 T20 World Cup)
MS Dhoni — 89 (2016 T20 World Cup)
Rohit Sharma — 116 (2022 T20 World Cup)
Did you know that the likes of Cayman Islands, Rwanda, Romania, Bahrain and Indonesia played cricket? Courtesy of Yadav, now you do. Credit where credit’s due.
Given India’s extraordinary depth in the shortest format, they could win an Asia Cup with nine men, and would still begin as favourites for a T20 World Cup with a second-string side.
But should Gautam Gambhir’s team aspire to perfection, difficult conversations around Yadav are unavoidable ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. The nation may endure another deluge of hollow post-match interviews, but not another prolonged spell of a captain who is out of form. Or, as he would have it, merely out of runs.