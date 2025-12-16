Fault in Our SKY: Performative Vain, Form’s a Pain, the State of India’s Captain

In an age-old folklore of shifting blame, it is said that a man charged with murder once proclaimed his innocence by insisting, “I didn’t kill him. My gun did.” A spin-off version features a dog owner attempting to absolve himself after his pet bit someone, by saying “But I didn’t bite him. My dog did.”

These incidents, in all probability, never happened. But for a laugh, what is the concern if it gets regurgitated every now and then?

There is, however, significant concern, if a similar blame-dodging attempt comes from the captain of the Indian men’s T20I cricket team.