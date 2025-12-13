Lockie Ferguson Exclusive: Still Surprised Dhoni Left a ‘Sh*t’ Ball in World Cup

Ferguson had bowled with exceptional control over his line and length till that point, conceding 22 runs in his first seven overs, but on that particular delivery, he deviated from the usual and pitched the ball short and wide.

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, the Kiwi speedster acknowledged that it was ‘sh*t’ ball, but it was bowled according to plan. The Kane Williamson-led team were trying to get Dhoni to throw his bat at it, in an attempt to get him caught at the boundary. And considering the ever-ascending required run rate, they expected Dhoni to opt for a swing. Instead, he chose to leave the ball, triggering a look of utter bemusement from Ferguson — an image which still does rounds on the internet, six years on.