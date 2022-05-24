Sehwag Reveals How Kumble Revived His Career, and Saved Harbhajan’s Too

One of the greatest Test openers the country has ever produced, Virender Sehwag has revealed former skipper Anil Kumble's role in his return to the India Test team for the 2008 Australia tour and credited him for reviving his career.

Sehwag was going through a lean patch and despite a Test career average of almost 50 at an enviable 75-plus strike rate, the former Delhi batsman was dropped from the Indian Test team. He was out in the wilderness for a year and after playing his 52nd Test in January 2007, Sehwag played his 53rd in Australia in 2008.

"Suddenly, I realised I was not part of the Test side; it hurt," admits Sehwag on the upcoming episode of Home of Heroes on Sports18.

"I would have ended with 10,000-plus Test runs had I not been dropped for that period."