Ex-Australia Cricketer Stuart Law Named Head Coach of USA Men’s Cricket Team

Former Australian cricketer Stuart Law has been appointed as the head coach of its USA men's national cricket team ahead of their T20I series against Bangladesh scheduled next month just before the ICC T20 World Cup, the country's cricket board has announced.

Law has had a distinguished coaching career which began when he was appointed assistant coach of Sri Lanka back in 2009. His first head coach assignment was with Bangladesh in 2011-12. He then took over the reins of West Indies from 2017-2018 on a two-year contract.

In 2022, he was named as the Interim head coach of Afghanistan and later that year Law was appointed as the head coach of the Bangladesh U-19 Cricket team. He has also coached the English County side, Middlesex from 2019-21.