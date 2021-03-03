Eng Should Thank India for Preparing Pitches Like Motera: Parthiv

“I thought it wasn’t a pitch where a Test match would get over in two days. There’s no doubt that it was a turning wicket, but you know, as Rohit and Virat also said, it wasn’t (about) the quality of the pitch but the quality of batting. Both of them admitted that it was the lack of application from both sides,” Parthiv, now a guest on Star Sports’ broadcast team for the series, told The Quint.

“England should be thanking India that they are playing on this type of wicket because they need it for their spinners to come into the game. I don’t think otherwise they have a bowling attack which can trouble India’s batting on normal wickets. So, I think more than anything, England should be thanking India for giving them a little bit of a chance,” he added.