England Conditions Challenging: Hanuma Vihari After County Stint

County Stint With Warwickshire

Vihari had travelled to England after he was ignored by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. His stint though was unproductive as he failed to score twice, made two scores of eight and managed only one half-century. However, he feels the stint gave him an idea of what to expect in England.

"When I came to England in April, it was quite cold. Even if you believe you are set, you can still be surprised by the movement. Like when I got out in my 30s against Essex, where I thought the wicket was quite good to bat on, but the odd ball was doing something because of the hard seam on the Dukes," Vihari told espncricinfo.com

"Jamie Porter [right-arm seamer] angled it in, so I was playing for the line and then the ball straightened off the wicket. It was a decent delivery, but it surprised me with the movement, because in the previous few overs it was doing nothing off the wicket, then suddenly the ball kicked off the wicket," he explained about the unpredictable nature of the pitch.