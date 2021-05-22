Vihari Leaps Over Injury Hurdle to Pass Muster in County Cricket

The curtailed domestic season meant the Test specialist was short on game time and a maiden county stint with Warwickshire was just what the doctor ordered to lend him quality match practice ahead of the World Test Championship final and a five-match Test series in England.

Getting the green-light from the BCCI was not a hassle as they’ve always encouraged their red-ball personnel to play county cricket, especially before England tours. And off he went to the UK to ply his trade for the Birmingham-based team for at least three games in the ongoing season.



It was far from a fairytale debut as Vihari bagged a duck in the first innings against Nottinghamshire, with Stuart Board making him dance to his tunes in an unpleasant 23-ball vigil before nicking him off to Haseeb Hamid in the slip cordon. Batting at one drop, Vihari did open his account in the second essay but couldn’t trouble the scorers much, bowled neck and crop by Lyndon James for 8.



Vihari gave a better account of himself in the next game against Essex, chipping in with a vigilant 32 off 71 deliveries. Measured in his approach, the Indian stalwart cashed in on the most negligible errors in length, standing tall to unfurl an array of delicious square cuts and backfoot punches. Vihari looked determined to make the start count but hung his bat out to dry as James Porter’s nibbling outswinger grazed his outside edge. Although he didn’t throw it away in the final innings, driving on the up and flicking with aplomb to raise a fluent 52 off 115 balls as Warwickshire registered a pulsating seven-wicket victory over the defending champions at Edgbaston.