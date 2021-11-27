ECB Unveils Its Action Plan To Tackle Racism

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday unveiled a 12-point action plan to tackle racism and promote inclusion and diversity at all levels of the game in the country.

The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan, jointly developed by the ECB, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), and counties among other organisations, looks to address 'dressing room culture' and 'creating welcoming environments for all' among other important matters.

The initiative comes in after Azeem Rafiq's testimony to a parliamentary hearing, where he argued losing his career to institutional racism within the Yorkshire county. Following Rafiq, several others cricketers have made confessions of racial abuse at the club level.