ECB ‘Explore’ Breach of Rules by Brendon McCullum Over Ties With Betting Company

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are exploring any possible breach of rules by England’s Test coach, Brendon McCullum, pertaining to his ties with a betting company, 22Bet. The former New Zealand cricketer entered a deal with the Cyprus-based company in November 2022, and since then, has appeared in their advertisements.

ECB’s step comes a week after an official complaint was filed to New Zealand’s internal affairs department by the Problem Gambling Foundation (PGF), after social media users complained about the repeating 22Bet advertisements on their feeds. A PGF spokesperson also termed it “the most aggressive marketing I’ve ever seen,” as per quotes in The Guardian.