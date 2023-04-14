IPL 2023: In a Season of New, Rahul Tewatia Remains GT’s Best Impact Player

It has only been a couple of weeks since the commencement of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, yet, Rahul Tewatia has already emerged as the definitive match-winner for the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, on two separate occasions.

His run tally reads only 20, but in a season where teams are scratching their heads, perplexed in their bid of finding the most efficacious manner of utilising the ‘impact player’ rule, Tewatia has had an unparalleled impact on the Titans, in terms of getting the team over the line.