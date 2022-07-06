What's ‘BazBall’, The New Style Redefining English Test Cricket?

England successfully completed their highest-ever Test run chase of 378 runs in the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday, and much credit has been given to the team’s new philosophy that the British media has termed ‘BazBall.’

After a string of poor displays over the course of the last year, England now seem to be on the right path under the tutelage of Test coach Brendon McCullum and new skipper Ben Stokes. The duo seem to have redefined how Test cricket can be played and are now questioning the conventional norms that were attached to the longest format of the game.