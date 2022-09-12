Illegal Betting Site Makes Its Foray Into Indian Market via Surrogate Ads
The online bookmaker that is banned across several nations has now entered India as a ‘professional sportsblog’.
The picture of Yuvraj Singh in whites, holding a bat was recently seen flashing across the screens during live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 matches across leading streaming platforms.
This was nothing but the former Indian cricketer promoting a ‘professional sportsblog’, 1xBet. However, there is more to it than what seems to the normal eye.
In reality, 1xBet is a controversial offshore betting website that is banned across several countries, including its country of origin – Russia. The online bookmaker that is banned across several nations has now made its foray into the Indian market, according to a report in the Indian Express.
Back in 2019, Britain’s Gambling Commission blacklisted 1xBet after it was found that the betting site “brand had been used to promote betting on children’s sports, cockfighting and a ‘pornhub’ casino with topless women dealing the cards” following an investigation conducted by British newspaper Sunday Times.
1xBet which was on display across streaming platforms in India during the Asia Cup 2022 is operating under the pseudonym of ‘professional sportsblog’ in order to evade rules. This act by the betting website in the country’s market could be a ‘potential violation’ of the country’s laws, according to Indian regulators.
Meanwhile, 1xBet is not the only betting site that has made its entry into India. Another one - FairPlay also appeared during live streaming of the recently concluded Asia Cup and US Open as advertisements.
As betting and gambling are still considered illegal in India, these platforms appear as news websites that offer match tips and predictions, while at the same time aiding in surrogate advertising.
It was not a surprise that Yuvraj Singh's picture appeared in the advertisement as he is one of brand ambassadors of 1xBet while boxing star Mary Kom, actor Ranbir Kapoor and few others endorse FairPlay.
Back in June, all print, electronic and digital media were advised to refrain from advertising online betting by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
Topics: Sports betting 1xBet FairPlay
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.