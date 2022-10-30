Australia, New Zealand, India - Comparing the Salaries of Women Cricketers

Cricket Australia Leads the Pack

If New Zealand’s minimum retainer seemed high enough, Australia is leading the pack among international teams.

In October last year, Cricket Australia announced a pay rise for its female cricketers, taking the maximum retainer to Rs 95 lakh and the minimum to Rs 46.60 lakh per year.

Despite offering one of the highest annual contracts for its women cricketers, the Australian administrators admitted that the wages still fell short of the men’s game, meaning there could be a probable increase in payments in the future.

In terms of revenue earned, it is no hidden fact that BCCI is one of the richest boards in world cricket. However, they still fall behind Australia and New Zealand with regards to the central contracts offered to their female cricketers.

While the BCCI raised the match fees of its women cricketers, it is no hidden fact that there are more avenues of equity in their salaries that need to be addressed to really call it a ‘new era of gender equality in Indian cricket’.

To start with, the BCCI could initiate by taking a leaf out of the Australia and New Zealand’s book.