MS Dhoni Will Not Charge BCCI for Mentor Stint During T20 World Cup: Report

Former India captain MS Dhoni will not be taking any fees for his role as the mentor of the Indian cricket team during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

Dhoni was appointed as the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in Oman and the UAE, starting October 17. BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that the board is grateful to Dhoni as the legendary cricketer agreed to serve the team during the quadrennial event.