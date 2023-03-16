Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GG) WPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: In the 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals will square off against Gujarat Giants today on 16 March 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Today's match would be extremely important for Gujarat Giants and will decide their fate in the tournament. They have won 1 match till now out of 5 matches played. Talking about the WPL 2023 points table, Gujarat Giants are at the bottom with only 2 points while as Delhi Capitals are at position 2 with 8 points.

Let us check out Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, squads, and other important details.