Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: The match will be played today at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Today on 16 March 2023: Live Streaming and Other Details.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GG) WPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: In the 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals will square off against Gujarat Giants today on 16 March 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Today's match would be extremely important for Gujarat Giants and will decide their fate in the tournament. They have won 1 match till now out of 5 matches played. Talking about the WPL 2023 points table, Gujarat Giants are at the bottom with only 2 points while as Delhi Capitals are at position 2 with 8 points.

Let us check out Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, squads, and other important details.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Date and Time

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants cricket match will be played today on 16 March 2023. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Venue

The DC vs GG match will be played today at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Maharashtra.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Live Streaming

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match 2023 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match 2023 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Probable Playing 11

Delhi Capitals:- Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen.

Gujarat Giants:- Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Sushma Verma (wk).

