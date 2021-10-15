Defending is Attacking in T20, Says Muttiah Muralitharan

The 49-year-old pointed out that the length to bowl in Test cricket may not work in T20 cricket. "Sometimes in T20, if you're bowling as a spinner, the Test length is not the right length. A good length will go for six, so you have to see what the batter is doing and bowl fuller or wider or sometimes very short. Sometimes it's aiming for the body. You have to vary it depending on the conditions. You need to have the control and if you can do that, you will be very successful."



Muralitharan, who was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021, concluded by saying that the spinners will have a big role to play in the men's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.



"I have been out in the UAE for the IPL and looking at the wickets, it is clear that the spinners are going to have a huge role to play in the World Cup. It will depend a lot on how the curators have prepared the wickets, but it looks like the spinners will be key as the batters were finding it hard to connect and it made for some low scoring."