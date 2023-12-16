David Warner's Final Bow: The Sunset of a Test Maverick's Illustrious Career

What is a masterpiece by David Andrew Warner?

Do you consider only the most basic information --- the facts, figures, and statistics? Or do you assess it mostly based on its effect?

For nearly 13 years now, this 37-year-old has been able to have that unadulterated impact on cricket matches, teams, and fans. Warner is considered one of the best batsmen of this generation, and one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time across all three formats.

In fact, he was the first cricketer since 1877 to represent Australia without having played in a first-class match. Warner made his international debut for Australia in a Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 11, 2009.