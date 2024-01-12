South Africa Change U19 Captain Amid Threat of Gaza-Related Protests at U19 WC

South Africa’s Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) criticised Teeger’s statement, whilst a complaint was also lodged with the South African Sports Confederation, demanding the suspension of the U19 captain.

The PSA stated Teeger’s comments had “created a significant rift within the cricket community”, questioning “whether David Teeger remains fit to represent a diverse South African team and more so, whether he has the necessary capacity to lead any such team.”

Further, the PSA stated that Teeger’s comments represented “narrow and racist values.”