South Africa Change U19 Captain Amid Threat of Gaza-Related Protests at U19 WC

David Teeger has been removed as the U19 captain of the South Africa team.
(Photo: Twitter)
Only a week before the 2024 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, South Africa have removed David Teeger from captaincy, amid threats of Gaza-related protests at the tournament. Teeger, who has been under scrutiny for being vocal in support of Israel, is feared to be the ‘focus’ of pro-Palestine protests, leading to his removal from captaincy.
Hosts of the upcoming edition of the U19 Cricket World Cup, South Africa have decided to change their captain – not for cricketing reasons, but for safety concerns.
The issue started in November, when Teeger was given the ‘rising star’ award at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards. During his acceptance speech, Teeger dedicated his award to the Israeli soldiers.
South Africa’s Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) criticised Teeger’s statement, whilst a complaint was also lodged with the South African Sports Confederation, demanding the suspension of the U19 captain.
The PSA stated Teeger’s comments had “created a significant rift within the cricket community”, questioning “whether David Teeger remains fit to represent a diverse South African team and more so, whether he has the necessary capacity to lead any such team.”
Further, the PSA stated that Teeger’s comments represented “narrow and racist values.”
CSA appointed an independent inquiry committee, chaired by advocate Wim Trengove, to find out whether Teeger’s comments had breached any code of conduct.
However, the finding was in favour of the cricketer, with the inquiry committee concluding that Teeger exercised his constitutional freedom of expression during the award ceremony.
Despite the independent inquiry committee giving Teeger a clean chit, the pro-Palestine groups did not change their stance. Reacting to the judgment, the PSA stated the committee “failed to deal with the moral and ethical nature and impact of David Teeger’s comments.”
Recently in a Test match between India and South Africa, a section of fans were seen waving the Palestine flag in Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Stadium. CSA, in their statement, mentioned safety concerns as the reason for removing Teeger from captaincy.
Albeit, it was also confirmed that Teeger has only been removed as the captain, and from the squad entirely. “David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament. The newly appointed captain will be announced in due course,” CSA said.
