South Africa-Israel Genocide Case: Charges, Evidence & Possible Outcomes at ICJ

(Photo: The Quint)
The initial hearings of South Africa’s International Court of Justice petition against Israel, calling on the court to investigate whether Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians, are set to begin at The Hague in Netherlands on 11 and 12 January.
An extensive 84-page application submitted by South Africa is the most significant call to categorise Israel’s actions as genocide and was submitted on 29 December, at a time whether the death toll in Gaza has reached a reported 23,000 Palestinians, predominantly comprising women and children.
South Africa further told the United Nations body for resolving interstate disputes that Israel’s conduct was in violation of the Genocide Convention, adding that “Israel, since 7 October 2023 in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide.”
Expectedly, Israel vehemently rejected the filing, calling it “blood libel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu commenting, "No, South Africa, it is not we who have come to perpetrate genocide, it is Hamas.”
Before we get into the allegations against Israel, why would South Africa, out of all the global stakeholders, file such a petition in the UN’s top court? Pretoria's recent action adds to a series of steps taken since the onset of the conflict in Gaza.
In its petition, South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, alleging a breach of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group."
The allegations of genocidal actions in the lawsuit encompass the killing of a significant number of Palestinians in Gaza, a large number of whom are children, alongside the destruction of their residences, forced displacement, and the imposition of a blockade on essential resources like food, water, and medical aid in the strip.
In addition to loss of life, South Africa points out that Israel has caused injuries to over 55,000 Palestinians, contending that these actions align with the Genocide Convention's definition of "causing bodily harm" to a specific group of people.
Beyond the accusation of genocide, South Africa alleges that Israel is violating other aspects of international law in Gaza, including the Geneva Convention and customary international law in relation to proportionality. South Africa also described Israel’s action as an assault on Palestinian culture by targeting religious, educational, artistic, scientific sites, historical monuments, hospitals, and places where the sick and wounded seek refuge.
Proving genocide, especially on a stage like the ICJ’s Grand Hall is often challenging, requiring clear evidence of intent according to the convention's definition. Israel's military insists it does not intend to harm civilians, only targeting Hamas. However, South Africa's application cites statements from Israeli leaders as evidence of the country's intent to commit or fail to prevent genocidal acts.
The urgent request from South Africa calls upon the ICJ to step-in and prevent Israel from continuing to commit the alleged crimes in Gaza and West Bank, potentially by issuing an order for Tel Aviv to cease its military action.
The legal case includes specific instances where Israeli officials' statements are cited as evidence of alleged genocidal intent. One such example occurred on October 12, when Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared that there was no differentiation between armed fighters and civilians in Gaza.
The suit also includes statements made by top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as evidence of "genocidal intent." For instance, it refers to Netanyahu's comparison of Palestinians to the biblical Amalek, a nation instructed by God to be destroyed entirely.
Moreover, statements by Netanyahu indicating an intent to intensify the conflict despite extensive destruction and casualties are highlighted. Several other statements portraying the people of Gaza negatively while portraying Israel as a force of "light" have also been included in the suit.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on October 9, announced a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off electricity and water to the enclave. He further referred to the residents of Gaza as "human animals."
The following day, on November 11, Israel's agriculture minister remarked, "[W]e are now actually rolling out the Gaza Nakba," referring to the killing and forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948.
These statements, according to South Africa's legal case, contribute to the argument that Israeli officials have expressed genocidal intent during the conflict in Gaza.
While the court has the authority to settle disputes between countries, it has no power to enforce its decisions despite them being legally binding.
However, given South Africa’s request to expedite proceedings, their call for the ICJ to issue an emergency order may speed the case up, similar to Ukraine’s case against Russia.
Again, just like in Ukraine’s case, where the ICJ sided with Kyiv on its application accusing Russia of genocide amid Moscow’s invasion and ordered Russia to halt its military operations in Ukraine, nothing changed.
Additionally, the case for genocide is quite difficult to prove, predominantly due to the definition in the convention, which requires that the intent to commit the acts must be made clear.
Responding to the lawsuit, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the allegations and called the case a “despicable and contemptuous exploitation” of the court.
A ministry statement further accused Pretoria of being “criminally complicit” in Hamas’ attacks and spokesperson Eylon Levy said, “We assure South Africa’s leaders, history will judge you, and it will judge you without mercy.”
Both sides also have some support behind them.
While Israel grows more isolated on the global stage, the US has rejected South Africa's appeal and White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said "We find this submission meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever.”
Meanwhile, Turkey, Jordan, Malaysia are some of the countries that have thrown their weight behind South Africa.
