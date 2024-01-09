South Africa-Israel Genocide Case: Charges, Evidence & Possible Outcomes at ICJ

The initial hearings of South Africa’s International Court of Justice petition against Israel, calling on the court to investigate whether Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians, are set to begin at The Hague in Netherlands on 11 and 12 January.

An extensive 84-page application submitted by South Africa is the most significant call to categorise Israel’s actions as genocide and was submitted on 29 December, at a time whether the death toll in Gaza has reached a reported 23,000 Palestinians, predominantly comprising women and children.