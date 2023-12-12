India To Start Campaign Against Bangladesh in 2024 Men’s U19 World Cup

Five-time champions India will commence their 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against 2020 winners Bangladesh in Bloemfontein, while hosts South Africa take on the West Indies in the tournament opener on January 19.

The ICC released the schedule for the 16-team event on Monday, with five venues across South Africa to host a total of 41 matches over more than three weeks in January and February in the 15th edition of the Under 19 showcase. The event was earlier scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but was shifted to South Africa because of financial and political crisis.