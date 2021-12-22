David Lloyd Announces Retirement From Cricket Commentary After 22 Years

David Lloyd, the former England cricketer on Tuesday announced his retirement from Sky Sports after 22 years working as a commentator.

The 74-year-old former England coach, nicknamed 'Bumble', joined Sky in 1999 after his three-year stint with the national team. He played nine Tests and eight one-day internationals for England between 1973 and 1980.

The former left-handed batter said that "the commentary box feels a little emptier" following the departure of three long-term colleagues in David Gower, Ian Botham, and Michael Holding, and the passing of the late Bob Willis.