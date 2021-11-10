England Agree to Play Additional T20Is on Pakistan Tour in 2022

Announcing the decision in an official release, Harrison said, "Myself and ECB's senior director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, leading to the cancellation of our tour in October.

"We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back.

"This is just to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men's and women's teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home. I don't think there's a cricketer in England who doesn't want to test their abilities against the huge talent this country has and in the conditions they know best."

The ECB took to twitter and confirmed it's decision to play two additional T20Is as well.