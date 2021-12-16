Ashes: Michael Atherton Questions Smith's Leadership & England's Selection

The development meant that Smith was back as the Test captain for Australia for the first time since 2018.

Atherton, though, d'esn't seem to be convinced with Smith the Test captain. "I think once'you've been punished and done your time in any reasonable society there must be a chance for people to come again. The only thing I wonder about Steve Smith, his role as captain generally' he's so self-absorbed it seems to me as a cricketer, certainly as a batsman, he seems to exist in his own world, this bub"le," said the 53-year-old on SEN Test Cricket.



"I just wonder about his role generally as captain, I have no problems with him being given the opportunity again, whet'er he's the best man for it is another quest'on. I've always found it odd the slight differential in punishment between Smith and David Warner, I've never quite understood that," added Atherton, who played 115 Tests for England.